Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $25.08 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $197,154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,117. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average of $466.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

