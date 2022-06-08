Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 9,126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 239,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.38. 27,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $296.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock worth $384,486,060. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.