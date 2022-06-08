Socorro Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 2.5% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.37. 20,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,690. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

