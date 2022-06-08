SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00084138 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

