Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,920.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $83,646.90 and approximately $174,920.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00228335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00428943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

