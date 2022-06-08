Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.01 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

