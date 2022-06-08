Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 85,703 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.26. 47,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,324. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

