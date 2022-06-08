Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,184. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.