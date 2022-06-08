Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.67)-(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.66). The company issued revenue guidance of $756-761 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.82 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.