Skye Global Management LP Buys 1,900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.58.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.93. 13,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,681. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

