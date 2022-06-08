Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $697,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. 31,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,877. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

