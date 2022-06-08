Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

