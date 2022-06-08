Simcoe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $487.75. 9,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average is $570.85.
CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.
Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
