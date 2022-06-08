Simcoe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $487.75. 9,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average is $570.85.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.