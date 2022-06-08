Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,269 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,069,612. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

