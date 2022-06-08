Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Down 0.1%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

