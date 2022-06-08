SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

