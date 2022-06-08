SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94,002 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $241,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. 46,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

