Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.31. 28,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

