Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.16. 177,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

