Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.46. 53,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

