Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $28.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $744.71. 437,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,636,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $933.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.