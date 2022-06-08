Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,367. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

