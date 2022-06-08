Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,739 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,182. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

