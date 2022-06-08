Settian Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,350 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.7% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.06. 4,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

