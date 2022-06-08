SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,204. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.