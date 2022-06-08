Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 407 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. 810,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

