Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

