Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Semrush stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Semrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

