Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 44,949 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,949 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 2.10% of Pool worth $476,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.67. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,835. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

