Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 24,542 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 221,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,830,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,183,000 after buying an additional 82,198 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. 151,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,572,496. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

