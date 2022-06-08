Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 577,562 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,786,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,562 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $387,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $214.78. 70,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,551. The firm has a market cap of $408.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.