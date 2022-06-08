Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 577,562 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,786,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,562 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $387,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of V traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $214.78. 70,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,551. The firm has a market cap of $408.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
