Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $25.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,370.20. 28,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,423.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,655.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

