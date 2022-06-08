Select Equity Group L.P. Has $83.74 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $83,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

