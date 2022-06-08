Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 2.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 2.77% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $744,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,128,260. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

