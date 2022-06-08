SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Down 0.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.51). 581,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,275,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

