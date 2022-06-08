Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.20 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.