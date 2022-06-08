Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 12,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.89.

