Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,359.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,415.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,648.82.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

