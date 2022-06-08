Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452,274 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of PNM Resources worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

