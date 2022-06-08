Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $34.88 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.
NYSE:BILL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,859. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.68.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
