Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $34.88 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,859. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.