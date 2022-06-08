Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 4.2%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $42.55. 835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

