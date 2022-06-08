Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 25,820 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 33.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 119,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.