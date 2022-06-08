Sanders Capital LLC Has $80.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.50. 44,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,793. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

