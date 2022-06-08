Sanders Capital LLC Has $5.19 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Alphabet worth $5,193,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 53,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.65 on Wednesday, hitting $2,362.24. 32,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,423.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,655.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.