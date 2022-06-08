Sanders Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 0.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $215,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after acquiring an additional 709,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $210.92. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
SWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.15.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
