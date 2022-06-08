Sanders Capital LLC Buys 3,058,553 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of Seagate Technology worth $501,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. 18,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,209. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

