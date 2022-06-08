Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

