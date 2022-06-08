Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Pretium Resources makes up 0.4% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,087,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 805,747 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of PVG stock remained flat at $$15.05 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

