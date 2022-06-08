Samsara BioCapital LLC Makes New $11.22 Million Investment in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. Science 37 comprises approximately 2.2% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.78% of Science 37 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Science 37 stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.