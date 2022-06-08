Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,963,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAC. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Shares of ESAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 500,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,067. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

